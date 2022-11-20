No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game

Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Hoosiers averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.2 last season.

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana’s 81-79 victory against the Xavier Musketeers.

Miami (OH) finished 5-9 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The RedHawks averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 28.0 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.