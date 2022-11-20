No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0)
Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -27.5; over/under is 147.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana’s 81-79 victory against the Xavier Musketeers.
Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Hoosiers averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.2 last season.
Miami (OH) finished 5-9 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The RedHawks averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 28.0 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.