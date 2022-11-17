No. 12 Indiana women use balance scoring to top BGSU 96-61

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sara Scalia scored 17 points to lead six Indiana players in double figures and the No. 12 Hoosiers beat Bowling Green 96-61 on Thursday night.
Mackenzie Holmes had 16 points and eight rebounds and Grace Berger added 14 points and six assists for Indiana (4-0), which plays Quinnipiac on Sunday. Sydney Parrish, a transfer from Oregon, had her first double-double for Indiana with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Chloe Moore-McNeil added 10 points.
Indiana had a 21-2 run in the first quarter and led 49-21 at halftime. The Hoosiers shot 58% from the floor and outrebounded the Falcons 30-12 by halftime.
Elissa Brett scored 14 points for Bowling Green (2-1). Kadie Hempfling added 11 points. The Falcons were outrebounded 47-28.
