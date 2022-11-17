No. 12 Indiana women use balance scoring to top BGSU 96-61

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sara Scalia scored 17 points to lead six Indiana players in double figures and the No. 12 Hoosiers beat Bowling Green 96-61 on Thursday night.

Scalia was the first to reach 10 points, doing so in the first quarter to help Indiana lead 28-10. Yarden Garzon reached 11 points with 4:02 left in the fourth quarter as Indiana put six players in double figures for the first time since 2016.