No. 12 Iowa State faces Oklahoma State after Holmes' 21-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (14-3, 5-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-8, 2-4 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 125.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Iowa State visits the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Jaren Holmes scored 21 points in Iowa State’s 78-67 victory over the Texas Longhorns.

The Cowboys have gone 7-2 at home. Oklahoma State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Moussa Cisse averaging 2.6.

The Cyclones have gone 5-1 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is 12-3 against opponents over .500.

The Cowboys and Cyclones match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Anderson III is averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Tamin Lipsey is averaging 6.6 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cyclones. Holmes is averaging 13.2 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

