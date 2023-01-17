No. 12 Iowa State hosts No. 7 Texas following Carr's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Longhorns (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (13-3, 4-1 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -2.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Texas visits the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones after Marcus Carr scored 20 points in Texas’ 72-70 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cyclones have gone 9-0 at home. Iowa State is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Longhorns are 4-1 against Big 12 opponents. Texas scores 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill is averaging 10.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Cyclones. Jaren Holmes is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Carr averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Timmy Allen is shooting 49.7% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Texas.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article