No. 12 Iowa State hosts Nowell and No. 5 Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (14-4, 5-2 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -5; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas State visits the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones after Markquis Nowell scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 68-58 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cyclones have gone 10-0 at home. Iowa State has a 12-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 6-1 against conference opponents. Kansas State ranks seventh in college basketball with 18.1 assists per game led by Nowell averaging 8.2.

The Cyclones and Wildcats face off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is averaging 12.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Keyontae Johnson is averaging 18.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Nowell is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 82.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

