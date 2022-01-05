Oklahoma scored the first eight points game, but Iowa State also scored eight straight, spanning the first-quarter break, to take its first lead at 23-21. The Cyclones added an 11-0 run, with five points from Joens, for an 11-0 point lead with 2:56 left, and Joens beat the halftime buzzer with a layup for a 41-34 lead. Freshman Kelbie Washington led Oklahoma with all 11 of her points coming in the opening half.