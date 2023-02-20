No. 12 Kansas State hosts Flagler and No. 9 Baylor

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Baylor Bears (20-7, 9-5 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (20-7, 8-6 Big 12) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Baylor visits the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats after Adam Flagler scored 22 points in Baylor’s 87-71 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. The Wildcats are 14-1 in home games. Kansas State ranks third in the Big 12 with 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Keyontae Johnson averaging 8.3.

The Bears are 9-5 in Big 12 play. Baylor is 3-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Markquis Nowell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Keyonte George is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bears. Flagler is averaging 14.2 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

