No. 12 Kansas State visits Tyson and Texas Tech

Kansas State Wildcats (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-12, 1-10 Big 12)
The Wildcats are 7-4 in Big 12 play. Kansas State averages 17.2 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by Markquis Nowell with 7.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: De’Vion Harmon is averaging 13 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Red Raiders. Kevin Obanor is averaging 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.
Nowell is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16.9 points, 7.8 assists and 2.3 steals. Keyontae Johnson is shooting 52.4% and averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games for Kansas State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.
Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.