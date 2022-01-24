The Bulldogs are 4-2 in conference games. Mississippi State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Wildcats and Bulldogs meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 10.2 points and 6.6 assists for the Wildcats. Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 10.5 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the last 10 games for Kentucky.
Molinar is averaging 17.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Shakeel Moore is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 84.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.
Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.