A half hour before the game, Kentucky (10-3, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) announced Robyn Benton, Jazmine Massengill and Kameron Roach were scratched from the lineup due to coronavirus restrictions. The Wildcats were also without leading scorer Rhyne Howard (20.4 ppg) due to an injured ankle.
As a result, the Wildcats saw Treasure Hunt and KeKe McKinney each step up to score 11 points apiece. Hunt entered the contest averaging 2.7 points per game and McKinney 6.8. Edwards also picked up her scoring with 17 points as she entered with averaging 12.4. Chasity Patterson scored 16 and entered averaging 13.2
Kentucky topped its 77.7 points per game effort coming in.
The sophomore Love scored a career-high 32 points for Vanderbilt (4-3, 0-3); her first 30-point plus game. Hall, a senior, scored 24 and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.