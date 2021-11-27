Sean Clifford threw three touchdown passes, two to Jahan Dotson, for the Nittany Lions (7-5, 4-5). Penn State closed out the regular season with five losses in its last seven games.
Daequan Hardy’s 27-yard interception return for a touchdown put Penn State up 20-17. Thorne’s 1-yard plunge late in the third quarter gave the Spartans a 23-20 advantage.
Thorne connected with Jayden Reed on a 20-yard scoring pass on a fourth-and-15 with 5:10 left to give Michigan State some cushion.
Clifford threw to Parker Washington for a 15-yard TD in the final minute.
The Spartans scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, including a 99-yard drive, and led 17-14 at halftime.
THE TAKEAWAY
The Spartans showed resiliency after their 49-point loss at Ohio State and put themselves in position for a New Year’s Day bowl. Coach Mel Tucker, who agreed to a 10-year contract extension earlier in the week, had his team ready to go as it scored on its first two possessions. The Spartans’ defense didn’t allow a point in the second half until the final minute.
UP NEXT
Both teams are headed to bowls.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25