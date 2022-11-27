No. 12 Michigan State Spartans square off against the Portland Pilots

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Portland Pilots (5-3) vs. Michigan State Spartans (4-2) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -6.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans take on the Portland Pilots in Portland, Oregon. The Spartans are 4-2 in non-conference play. Michigan State is fifth in the Big Ten with 16.3 assists per game led by A.J Hoggard averaging 6.2.

The Pilots have a 5-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Portland is ninth in the WCC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Moses Wood averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 13.8 points for Michigan State.

Tyler Robertson is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Pilots. Wood is averaging 15.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for Portland.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

