No. 12 Michigan State takes on No. 18 Alabama in Portland, Oregon

Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (3-1)
Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -4; over/under is 145
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans will face the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
Michigan State went 23-13 overall with a 12-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Spartans shot 45.6% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.
Alabama went 19-14 overall with a 10-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Crimson Tide averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 14.0 second chance points and 24.8 bench points last season.
