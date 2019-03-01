No. 12 Nevada (26-2, 13-2) vs. Utah State (23-6, 13-3)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Nevada looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Utah State. Nevada has won by an average of 16 points in its last five wins over the Aggies. Utah State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2017, a 74-57 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The electric Sam Merrill has put up 20.2 points and 4.2 assists to lead the way for the Aggies. Complementing Merrill is Neemias Queta, who is accounting for 11.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. The Wolf Pack have been led by Jordan Caroline, who is averaging 18.4 points and 9.6 rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Caroline has connected on 40.9 percent of the 110 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 64.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Nevada is a perfect 24-0 when the team makes at least 60.9 percent of its free throws. The Wolf Pack are 2-2 when they shoot below 60.9 percent from the line.

STREAK SCORING: Utah State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 81.5 points while giving up 63.

STOUT STATE: Utah State has held opposing teams to 38.9 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

