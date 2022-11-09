No. 2 Stanford routs Cal State Northridge

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With NBA superstar Stephen Curry in the house, Hannah Jump hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in 17 minutes, and No. 2 Stanford ran away from Cal State Northridge for a 104-40 win on Wednesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Curry and wife Ayesha sat on the baseline with the parents of Stanford star Cameron Brink, who contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds. She was one of two women along with UConn star Azzi Fudd invited to Curry’s elite basketball camp in 2018.

Haley Jones had nine points and seven rebounds for the Cardinal (2-0), ranked second in the nation for 14 straight weeks. The senior guard made her initial three field-goal tries in the opening 6:40 minutes.

Cheyenne Givens had eight points to lead cold-shooting Northridge (0-2), which is in a tough stretch starting the season against three straight Pac-12 opponents.

Advertisement

No. 12 NORTH CAROLINA 91, JACKSON STATE 59

Alyssa Ustby had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 20 points and grabbed nine boards and North Carolina defeated Jackson State in the season opener for both teams.

Paulina Paris and Eva Hodgson added 13 points each for the Tar Heels, who shot 58% from the field — while limiting the Lady Tigers to 34% shooting, and scored 22 points off 20 Jackson State turnovers, including 16 North Carolina steals.

The teams were tied midway through the first quarter before North Carolina finished the period on a 15-4 run. The Tar Heels scored the last 12 points in their 31-point second quarter and led 53-20 at halftime. UNC’s largest lead was 41 in the third quarter.

Jariyah Covington led Jackson State with 19 points.

No. 25 MICHIGAN 83, DELAWARE STATE 30

Advertisement

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Laila Phelia scored a career-high 20 points, Emily Kiser added 15 points and No. 25 Michigan opened its season with a victory over Delaware State.

The Wolverines have won 18 straight at Crisler Center, the nation’s fifth-longest active streak.

Michigan scored the first 14 points of the game while Delaware State turned it over seven times and missed three shots. The Wolverines led 40-18 at halftime after holding the Hornets to 5-of-24 shooting. Deyonce Thompson made Delaware State’s first four field goals and she had 13 of the 18 first-half points.

Michigan used a 28-0 run spanning the third-quarter break to build a 47-point lead as Delaware State missed 11 straight shots.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article