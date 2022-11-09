No. 12 North Carolina women open with 91-59 victory

Paulina Paris and Eva Hodgson added 13 points each for the Tar Heels, who shot 58% from the field — while limiting the Lady Tigers to 34% shooting, and scored 22 points off 20 Jackson State turnovers, including 16 North Carolina steals.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Alyssa Ustby had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 20 points and grabbed nine boards and No. 12 North Carolina defeated Jackson State 91-59 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

The teams were tied midway through the first quarter before North Carolina finished the period on a 15-4 run. The Tar Heels scored the last 12 points in their 31-point second quarter and led 53-20 at halftime. UNC’s largest lead was 41 in the third quarter.