DID YOU KNOW: Villanova held its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.1 points per game last season. The Wildcats offense put up 76.7 points per matchup en route to an 11-2 record against competition outside the Big East Conference. Hartford went 5-8 against non-conference schools in 2019-20.
