Penn State (9-15, 2-11) vs. No. 12 Purdue (17-7, 10-3)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Purdue looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Penn State. In its last eight wins against the Nittany Lions, Purdue has won by an average of 10 points. Penn State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 2, 2014, a 79-68 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Purdue’s Carsen Edwards has averaged 24.6 points while Ryan Cline has put up 12.6 points. For the Nittany Lions, Lamar Stevens has averaged 19.2 points and eight rebounds while Josh Reaves has put up 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Stevens has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Penn State field goals over the last three games. Stevens has accounted for 20 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Purdue has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 61.2.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Boilermakers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Nittany Lions. Purdue has an assist on 32 of 76 field goals (42.1 percent) across its past three outings while Penn State has assists on 27 of 70 field goals (38.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue has made 10.4 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among Big Ten teams.

