Seton Hall (2-0) announced Oct. 29 that the NCAA is investigating the program and Willard would be sitting out two games. The school said it was cooperating but didn’t specify what the NCAA was investigating.

Willard sat out one exhibition game as well as a season-opening 105-71 victory over Wagner.

Stony Brook (0-2) led 33-31 at halftime.

The two teams would trade leads in the second half until Gill gave Seton Hall a 44-42 advantage. Gill also gave the Pirates their first double-digit lead of the game at 62-51 with 4:17 left on a putback dunk following a missed layup by McKnight.

Foreman led the way for Stony Brook with 16 points. Oaniyi added 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Stony Brook: The Seawolves are coming off a 24-win campaign in which they led the nation in road wins and finished second in the America East Conference. They’re playing for a new coach in Geno Ford, who served as the Seawolves’ interim coach for their CBI appearance last season after Jeff Boals left to take over Ohio’s program.

Seton Hall: Things start to ramp up for a season of expectations for the Pirates as they face Michigan State on Thursday. While Michigan State will no longer be ranked No. 1 after a season-opening loss to No. 2 Kentucky, both teams should be ranked in the top 15. That game will feature a couple of AP preseason All-America guards facing off if Powell’s ankle allows him to play and match up with Michigan State’s Cassius Winston.

UP NEXT

Stony Brook: Hosts Farmingdale State on Monday.

Seton Hall: Faces No. 1 Michigan State at Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday.

