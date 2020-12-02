Angel Hastings scored 18 points for Lamar (0-4) .
NO. 19 OHIO STATE 103, KENT STATE 47
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dorka Juhasz and Jacy Sheldon each scored 16 points for Ohio State.
The Buckeyes (2-0) scored the first 26 points, led 31-4 after a quarter and 52-14 at the half. Juhasz had 12 points and eight rebounds in the first half, and Sheldon added 11 points, Juhasz finished with 10 rebounds.
Nila Blackford led Kent State with nine points. The Golden Flashes shot 23.5% in their opener.
