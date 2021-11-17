Harmon, Aliyah Matharu, and DeYona Gaston each scored 11 points for Texas (3-0), which plays at No. 16 Tennessee on Sunday.
Harmon, a freshman, was coming off a 21-point performance in a 61-56 victory over defending national champion and third-ranked Stanford on Sunday. Matharu, who transferred from Mississippi State, also had a big role in the upset with three 3-pointers in the final five minutes.
Jaliyah Green scored 12 points and Taelour Pruitt added 10 for SE Missouri State (1-2)
