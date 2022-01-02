Texas upped its winning streak to seven games. The Longhorns had played just one game since Dec. 19 — a 70-63 win over Princeton on Dec. 22 — after having games against No. 4 Arizona and Alcorn State canceled because of the virus.
Lauren Fields paced Oklahoma State with 17 points, but she made just 6 of 17 shots — 2 of 7 from distance — and 3 of 9 free throws. Micah Dennis added 10 points on 2-of-7 shooting. The Cowgirls, who led 16-15 after one quarter, made just 16 of 52 shots (30.8%), including 3 of 12 from beyond the arc.
Oklahoma State (5-5) had not played since a 61-46 win over UT Arlington on Dec. 17. The Cowgirls had games against North Texas and Tulsa canceled.
Texas is now 15-11 in Big 12 openers.
