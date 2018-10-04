SMU (2-3, 1-0 AAC) at No. 12 UCF (4-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. ET (ESPNU).

Line: UCF by 24.

Series record: UCF leads 7-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UCF turns its attention to defending its American Athletic Conference title, playing the first of seven consecutive league games to end the regular season. The Knights’ 17-game winning streak is the longest in the nation, as well as an AAC record. SMU won its conference opener 31-30 over Navy, and the Mustangs are coming off a 62-27 rout of Houston Baptist.

KEY MATCHUP

To beat UCF, any team is going to have to find a way to contain QB McKenzie Milton, who has thrown for 1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns through four games. He’s accounted for six TDs each of the past two weeks, throwing for seven and running for five. SMU is facing an opponent ranked in the Top 25 for the third time in six games. The Mustangs 42 and 45 in losses to TCU and Michigan, and also gave up 46 in a season-opening loss to North Texas.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

SMU: Freshman QB William Brown is expected to make his third straight for the Mustangs, who’ve won two straight. He’s coming off a 309-yard, two-TD passing performance against Houston Baptist. Leading rusher Braeden West is averaging 5.3 yards per carry and scored four TDs. WR James Proche has 31 receptions for 426 yards and five TDs.

UCF: Milton has plenty of playmakers around him. Leading rusher Adrian Killins, Jr., had three receptions for 140 yards, including a 71-yard catch-and-run during last week’s 45-14 victory over Pittsburgh. WR Gabriel Davis leads the Knights with 24 receptions for 322 yards and four TDs.

FACTS & FIGURES

UCF has won seven of eight meetings between the teams, including 31-24 in Dallas last season. ... UCF is seventh in the nation on scoring offense (48.8) and third in total offense at 582.8 yards per game. ... Defensively, the Knights have forced 10 turnovers through four games. ... SMU WR Reggie Robinson Jr., had four catches for 104 yards against Houston Baptist.

