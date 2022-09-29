No. 12 Utah looks to keep rolling against Oregon State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oregon State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) at No. 12 Utah (3-1, 1-0), Saturday, 2 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network) Line: Utah by 10 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Series record: Oregon State leads 12-11-1. WHAT’S AT STAKE? For Utah, it’s about staying undefeated in Pac-12 play. For Oregon State, it’s about bouncing back after a 17-14 loss to No. 6 Southern California in which the Beavers lost the lead in the final 73 seconds. Expect a tight contest, given the recent history between the Beavers and Utes. Oregon State leads the overall series, but Utah has a slim edge in overall points, 512-510. Last season in Corvallis, Oregon, the Beavers won 42-34 behind Chance Nolan, who threw two touchdown passes. It was Utah’s only loss in Pac-12 play last season.

KEY MATCHUP

Led by safety Cole Bishop, the Utes are allowing just 132.8 yards passing this season, which ranks third in the country. Nolan has 12 pass plays that have gone for 25 or more yards. He’s thrown seven TD passes this season and six interceptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon State: Running back Jam Griffin, who rushed for a career-best 84 yards against the Trojans. The transfer from Georgia Tech has scored in each of the last two games. He’s averaging six yards per carry this season.

Utah: Dalton Kincaid. The senior tight end becomes even more valuable after the season-ending injury to fellow tight end Brant Kuithe. Kincaid has four touchdown receptions this season, including two last weekend in a 34-13 win at Arizona State.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oregon State has outscored teams 79-30 in the first half ... The Beavers lead the Pac-12 with 13 rushing touchdowns. ... Under coach Jonathan Smith, Oregon State is 10-11 in day games. The team also is 1-6 under Smith against top-25 teams. ... The Beavers have scored TDs on 14 of their 17 trips into the red zone. ... Utah coach Kyle Whittingham sits three wins shy of 150 for his career. ... Utah leads the league in yards passing allowed (132.8), scoring defense (14.0), total defense (244.0) and time of possession (33:53). ... The Utes are 65-22 when they’re ranked in the AP Poll under Whittingham. ... Utah has won 10 in a row at home.

