Alabama: The Crimson Tide missed the College Football Playoff for the first time in the format’s six seasons. Both of the team’s losses came against Top 25 opponents in LSU and Auburn. Alabama should have the bulk of fan support given its much shorter distance from Orlando than its opponent. The Crimson Tide will again be without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was injured in November and needed season-ending surgery. Even with a victory, this will be tied for the fewest wins in a season in Nick Saban’s last nine seasons with the Crimson Tide.