No. 13 Auburn plays Bradley, aims for 5th straight home win

Bradley Braves (3-1) vs. Auburn Tigers (4-0)
Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn hosts Bradley trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.
Auburn finished 28-6 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 78.2 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 31.8% from behind the arc last season.
Bradley went 4-8 on the road and 17-14 overall a season ago. The Braves averaged 6.2 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.