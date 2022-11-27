No. 13 Auburn Tigers face the Saint Louis Billikens on 6-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Louis Billikens (5-1) at Auburn Tigers (6-0) Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -6.5; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn will look to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Tigers take on Saint Louis. The Tigers have gone 4-0 in home games. Auburn is 4-0 against opponents over .500.

The Billikens are 0-0 on the road. Saint Louis is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Green Jr. is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.0 points for the Tigers. K.D. Johnson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Auburn.

Gibson Jimerson is averaging 14.7 points for the Billikens. Javonte Perkins is averaging 13.7 points for Saint Louis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

