No. 13 Creighton women rally, beat No. 25 Villanova 67-46

PHILADELPHIA — Molly Mogensen scored 22 points, Morgan Maly added 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting and No. 13 Creighton beat 25th-ranked Villanova 67-46 on Friday night.
Emma Ronsiek scored 14 points for Creighton.
Maddie Siegrist scored 25 points for Villanova (6-2, 0-1) and Christina Dalce scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds. The Wildcats missed 21 of 23 3-point attempts.
The Bluejays lead the overall series with Villanova, 11-8, splitting two contests last season. Creighton’s No. 13 ranking is its highest in program history.
