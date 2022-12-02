The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Colleges

No. 13 Creighton women rally, beat No. 25 Villanova 67-46

By
December 2, 2022 at 9:37 p.m. EST

PHILADELPHIA — Molly Mogensen scored 22 points, Morgan Maly added 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting and No. 13 Creighton beat 25th-ranked Villanova 67-46 on Friday night.

The Wildcats built a 19-9 first quarter lead and their success ended there. Creighton (7-0, 2-0 Big East) went on to outscore Villanova 17-8 and 17-7 in the second and third quarters, respectively, and led 43-34 at the end of three. Mogensen’s 3-pointer with 9:35 left made it 46-34 and Creighton led by double digits the rest of the way.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Emma Ronsiek scored 14 points for Creighton.

Maddie Siegrist scored 25 points for Villanova (6-2, 0-1) and Christina Dalce scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds. The Wildcats missed 21 of 23 3-point attempts.

The Bluejays lead the overall series with Villanova, 11-8, splitting two contests last season. Creighton’s No. 13 ranking is its highest in program history.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Loading...