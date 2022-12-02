No. 13 Creighton women rally, beat No. 25 Villanova 67-46

The Wildcats built a 19-9 first quarter lead and their success ended there. Creighton (7-0, 2-0 Big East) went on to outscore Villanova 17-8 and 17-7 in the second and third quarters, respectively, and led 43-34 at the end of three. Mogensen’s 3-pointer with 9:35 left made it 46-34 and Creighton led by double digits the rest of the way.