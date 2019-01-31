HOUSTON — Corey Davis Jr. scored 24 points, DeJon Jarreau added 14 points and 12 rebounds and No. 13 Houston beat Temple 73-66 on Thursday night to avenged its only loss of the season.

Jarreau had 10 points in the second half, and Davis finished 12 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (21-1, 8-1 American Athletic Conference). Breaon Brady had 13 points and six rebounds.

Houston fell 73-69 at Temple on Jan. 9. The Cougars have won 31 straight home games.

Quinton Rose scored 26 points for the Owls (15-6, 5-3).

NO. 17 PURDUE 99, PENN STATE 90, OT

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Carsen Edwards scored 38 points, including 20 in the first half and a four-point play in overtime, to lead Purdue past Penn State.



Houston guard Dejon Jarreau (13) goes up to shoot over Temple center Ernest Aflakpui (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Houston. (Michael Wyke/Associated Press)

Ryan Cline added 20 points and Trevion Williams scored 10 for the Boilermakers (15-6, 7-2 Big Ten). Lamar Stevens scored 24 points, and Rasir Bolton added 18 for the Nittany Lions (7-14, 0-10).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.