Indiana finished 21-14 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Hoosiers allowed opponents to score 66.2 points per game and shoot 39.6% from the field last season.

Bethune-Cookman went 9-21 overall with a 4-13 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 63.4 points per game while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.6% from behind the arc last season.