No. 13 Kansas State hosts No. 2 Kansas after Dick's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kansas Jayhawks (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -2.5; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Kansas visits the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats after Gradey Dick scored 21 points in Kansas’ 62-60 win over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Wildcats have gone 8-0 at home. Kansas State averages 18.6 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by Markquis Nowell with 8.5.

The Jayhawks are 5-0 in Big 12 play. Kansas averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 11-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Wildcats and Jayhawks square off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nowell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Keyontae Johnson is shooting 56.4% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Advertisement

Jalen Wilson is scoring 19.8 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Jayhawks. Dick is averaging 14.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 10-0, averaging 78.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article