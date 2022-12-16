No. 13 Kentucky takes on No. 16 UCLA

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCLA Bruins (9-2, 2-0 Pac-12) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) New York; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats take on the No. 16 UCLA Bruins in New York City, New York. The Wildcats have a 7-2 record in non-conference play. Kentucky leads the SEC shooting 39.2% from downtown, led by Cason Wallace shooting 51.6% from 3-point range.

The Bruins are 7-2 in non-conference play. UCLA ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Adem Bona averaging 1.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oscar Tshiebwe is shooting 59.0% and averaging 16.1 points for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 13.9 points for Kentucky.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Bruins. David Singleton is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

