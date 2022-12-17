No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats play the No. 16 UCLA Bruins

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCLA Bruins (9-2, 2-0 Pac-12) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) New York; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -2; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 UCLA Bruins and the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats square off in New York City, New York. The Wildcats have a 7-2 record in non-conference games. Kentucky is third in the SEC scoring 80.6 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Bruins are 7-2 in non-conference play. UCLA averages 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 18.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 48.2% from beyond the arc. Oscar Tshiebwe is shooting 59.0% and averaging 16.1 points for Kentucky.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is shooting 56.3% and averaging 17.1 points for the Bruins. David Singleton is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

