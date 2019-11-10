The Wildcats had a 31-18 advantage in the third quarter, making 13 of 20 shots, including 4 of 5 3-pointers.
Sabrina Haines added 12 points and Ogechi Anyagaligo 10 for the Wildcats.
Anastasia Hayes led the Blue Raiders (1-1) with 22.
Kentucky finished 7 of 21 from 3-point range while Middle Tennessee went 1 of 12. The Wildcats turned 20 Middle Tennessee turnovers into 22 points.
