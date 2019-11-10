MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Amanda Paschal scored 16 points and No. 13 Kentucky scored the first 13 points of the second half en route to a 67-52 win over Middle Tennessee State on Sunday.

Clinging to a 22-18 lead at the half, the Wildcats harassed the Blue Raiders into five turnovers early in the third quarter. Five different players scored for Kentucky (2-0) before Middle Tennessee ended the drought at the 6:48 mark.