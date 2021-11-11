The Wildcats outscored North Alabama 36-20 in the third quarter and finished with a 27-5 romp through the fourth. Kentucky out-rebounded the Lions 50-27.
Rhyne Howard finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots for Kentucky. Robyn Benton added 14 points, Jada Walker scored 13 and dished five assists and Treasure Hunt grabbed 10 rebounds.
Macey Lee scored 21 points with 10 rebounds for North Alabama (1-1). Patrycja Jaworska scored 10 points with five rebounds and five assists.
