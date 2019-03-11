CHICAGO — Natisha Hiedeman and Allazia Blockton each scored 23 points to help No. 13 Marquette beat Georgetown 75-62 on Monday to advance to its third straight Big East Conference title game.

Blockton gave Marquette a 20-point lead, 34-14, on a 3-point play with 6:27 remaining in the second quarter but the Golden Eagles didn’t make another field goal the rest of the half as Georgetown pulled within 39-33 after a closing 19-5 run.

Georgetown was within two points early in the second half, but Selena Lott and Amani Wilborn each made a 3-pointer on consecutive Marquette possessions to push the lead to 55-42. Hiedeman’s two free throws at the end of the third made it 62-42.

Top-seeded Marquette (26-6) hit 12 3-pointers, setting a program record in the conference tournament. Hiedeman, the unanimous Big East player of the year, made five 3-pointers and Blockton had a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Dorothy Adomako led Georgetown (16-15) with 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Dionna White added 16 points.

