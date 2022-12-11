No. 13 Maryland Terrapins and the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers meet in Brooklyn, New York

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee Volunteers (8-1) vs. Maryland Terrapins (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) New York; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -6.5; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 13 Maryland Terrapins play at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Terrapins have a 7-0 record in non-conference play. Maryland scores 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game.

The Volunteers are 8-1 in non-conference play. Tennessee is seventh in the SEC scoring 76.0 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is shooting 44.5% and averaging 15.3 points for the Terrapins. Hakim Hart is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Maryland.

Julian Phillips is averaging 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Volunteers. Tyreke Key is averaging 11.4 points for Tennessee.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article