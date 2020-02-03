COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ashley Owusu had 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists, Taylor Mikesell added 21 points and No. 13 Maryland beat Michigan State 94-53 on Monday night for their seventh straight victory.

Maryland jumped out to a 24-14 lead after the first quarter and extended it with a 15-0 run in the second quarter for a 45-20 lead as Michigan State went five-plus minutes without a point. Maryland opened the third with 20 points in the first five minutes for a 39-point lead.