Kaila Charles had 17 points, Shakira Austin, returning from injury, added 13 for Maryland (18-4, 10-2), which moved into a first-place tie with Iowa and Northwestern atop the standings. Maryland shot 61% from the field, including 9 of 13 from 3-point range.
Nia Clouden led Michigan State (11-11, 4-7) with 17 points. Taryn McCutcheon, No. 24 on MSU’s career scoring list, went to the floor holding her left ankle and was helped off with 3:58 remaining in the third.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.