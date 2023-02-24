No. 13 Miami hosts Florida State following Mills' 27-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida State Seminoles (8-20, 6-11 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (23-5, 14-4 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes after Caleb Mills scored 27 points in Florida State’s 75-69 loss to the Boston College Eagles. The Hurricanes are 15-0 on their home court. Miami ranks second in the ACC shooting 36.7% from deep, led by Christian Watson shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Seminoles are 6-11 against ACC opponents. Florida State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

Matthew Cleveland is scoring 14.0 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

