No. 13 Miami hosts Florida State following Mills' 27-point outing

Florida State Seminoles (8-20, 6-11 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (23-5, 14-4 ACC)
The Seminoles are 6-11 against ACC opponents. Florida State is 2-1 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.
Matthew Cleveland is scoring 14.0 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Florida State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.
Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.