No. 13 Miami plays Virginia Tech after Wong's 27-point showing

Miami Hurricanes (22-5, 13-4 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (16-11, 6-10 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -2; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Miami visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Isaiah Wong scored 27 points in Miami’s 96-87 victory against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Hokies have gone 12-3 in home games. Virginia Tech ranks seventh in the ACC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Justyn Mutts averaging 5.7.

The Hurricanes have gone 13-4 against ACC opponents. Miami scores 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 10.7 points. Grant Basile is averaging 17.4 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Nijel Pack averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Wong is averaging 17.4 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

