Michigan scored 14 straight points to lead 20-2 in the first quarter and scored another nine straight in the second quarter before going into the half with a 37-17 lead.
Imani Lewis led the Badgers (3-7, 0-7) with nine points on 4-of-11 shooting. Wisconsin shot 29% from the field.
Michigan is the only Division I school remaining with undefeated records in both men’s and women’s basketball.
