MINNEAPOLIS — Kenisha Bell scored 20 points, Destiny Pitts made four 3-pointers and added 14 points and No. 13 Minnesota remained undefeated with an 84-52 victory over Coppin State on Wednesday night.

Minnesota followed up its highest scoring first quarter of the season at 29 with its most halftime points, 50, for a 24-point lead. The Golden Gophers cruised in the second half to their third 10-0 start in program history. Minnesota’s program record is a 15-0 start in the 2003-04 season, when current head coach Lindsay Whalen was a senior.

Taiye Bello had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota, which is one of 18 undefeated teams in the country. Pitts was coming off a career-high 35 points on Sunday in a comeback win over Boston College.

The Golden Gophers are tied for second for the longest active winning streak, trailing Indiana’s 15.

Coppin State (0-8) has lost 17 straight games. Chance Graham had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Brooke Fields added 14 points.

