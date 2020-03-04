SAVVY SENIORS: Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Shakur Juiston and Anthony Mathis have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Ducks points over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Matt Bradley has connected on 38.7 percent of the 155 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 86.1 percent of his free throws this season.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: Cal is a perfect 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41 percent or less. The Golden Bears are 3-16 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.
STREAK STATS: Oregon has won its last 15 home games, scoring an average of 81.2 points while giving up 63.8.
DID YOU KNOW: Oregon is rated second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 75.2 points per game.
