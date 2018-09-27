Pittsburgh (2-2) at No. 13 UCF (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU).

Line: UCF by 13.

Series record: Pitt leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UCF aims to extend nation’s longest winning streak to 17 games and stay on course to be a part of College Football Playoff conversation in December. Pitt is coming off a disappointing Atlantic Coast Conference road loss at North Carolina and is playing a ranked opponent for the second time in five games. The Panthers 51-6 at home to Penn State on Sept. 8.

KEY MATCHUP

UCF’s McKenzie Milton-led offense against a Pitt defense that’s allowed 396.2 yards and 28.8 points per game. The Knights scored touchdowns on eight of 12 possessions during last week’s 56-36 rout of Florida Atlantic and are averaging 587.7 yards and a nation-leading 50 points per game under first-year coach Josh Heupel.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Pittsburgh: QB Kenny Pickett has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 580 yards and four TDs with three interceptions. RBs Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall average 6.2 and 6.8 yards per carry, respectively, and have combined for six TDs on the ground. Rafael Araujo-Lopes, Maurice Ffrench and Taysir Mack are the team’s leading receivers.

UCF: Milton, who’s thrown for 895 yards, nine TDs and three interceptions, accounted for six TDs — three passing and a career-best three rushing — against FAU. Leading receivers Gabriel Davis, Dredrick Snelson and Tre Nixon have combined six TD receptions.

FACTS & FIGURES

Pitt won only other meeting between the teams 52-7 in 2006. The Panthers are playing a team with the nation’s longest winning streak for the second time over their last six games dating to last season. Pitt beat Miami 24-14 to stop the Hurricanes’ 15-game winning streak last November. ... UCF is playing its final nonconference game. The Knights resume their American Athletic Conference schedule at home next week against SMU.

