UCLA moves into Friday’s semifinals, where they’ll play either Washington or No. 21 USC.

Seventh-seeded Washington State (19-14) struggled against UCLA’s pressure during a lengthy first-half offensive funk. The Cougars shot better in the second half, but were unable to make up any ground as the Bruins continued to make shots.

Story continues below advertisement

Andrej Jakimovski had 15 points and Tyrell Roberts 14 to lead Washington State, which was playing in the conference tourney quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.

Advertisement

UCLA blew out Washington State 76-56 in the teams’ lone meeting during the regular season, the Cougars’ most lopsided loss of the year.

Washington State forced numerous shots with the shot clock winding down in the first, and had a stretch of 8 1/2 minutes without a field goal. The Cougars shot 9 of 27 in the first half.

Bernard scored 10 points during the 19-2 run that put UCLA up 40-28 at halftime.

In the second half, Washington State made five of its first seven shots — and fell further behind. UCLA hit seven of nine shots during one stretch to push the lead to 57-42 and Jaquez had 17 second-half points to keep the Cougars at bay.

Story continues below advertisement

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: An awful offensive stretch in the first half put the Cougars in too deep a hole, even as the shots began falling in the second.

UCLA: Relied on its defense while its offense labored. Once the offense caught up, the Bruins rolled into the semifinals.

UP NEXT

Washington State: Awaits word on a possible invite to a second-tier postseason tournament.

UCLA: Plays the USC-Washington winner in Friday’s semifinals.

___