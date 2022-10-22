No. 13 Wake Forest bullies BC as Hartman accounts for 6 TDs

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sam Hartman threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 13 Wake Forest past Boston College 43-15 on Saturday. The Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) looked crisp in their third consecutive victory. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight All of Hartman’s touchdown throws — including two to both Taylor Morin and Jahmal Banks — were to receivers already in the end zone. He completed 25 of 40 passes for 313 yards.

Hartman’s 2-yard run gave Wake Forest its fifth touchdown and he added a two-point conversion pass in the final minute of the third quarter.

Phil Jurkovec threw for a touchdown and ran for another for Boston College (2-5, 1-4), which hasn’t defeated a Top 25 opponent since 2018. The Eagles fell to No. 5 Clemson two weeks ago.

Boston College’s Zay Flowers caught 10 passes for 135 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown catch. Jurkovec was 20-for-38 passing for 221 yards.

Hartman threw scoring passes of 12 yards to Banks in the first quarter and 12 yards to Morin and 13 yards to A.T. Perry in the second quarter. Morin caught a 4-yard toss in the third quarter and Banks clutched a 16-yard pass despite pass interference in the fourth quarter.

Hartman and Jurkovec head had 174 yards passing in the first half.

This was Wake Forest’s first home win against the Eagles in 10 years.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: The Eagles’ battered offensive line didn’t give Jurkovic much time to operate in many cases and the Boston College offense failed to sustain drives.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons took advantage of a steady passing attack. Their rushing attack was limited to 115 yards, including 59 in the fourth quarter. Wake Forest has scored more than 30 points in every game this season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Wake Forest should hold steady with three straight wins by double-figure margins. The Demon Deacons will have chances to move up with three November games scheduled against Top 25 opponents.

UP NEXT

Boston College: At Connecticut next Saturday.

Wake Forest: At Louisville next Saturday.

