AD

KEY MATCHUP

QB Graham Mertz vs. Michigan’s shaky secondary: In the opener, the Badgers’ redshirt freshman became the third player in major college football over the last 25 years to throw for five-plus touchdowns and complete at least 95% of his passes in game. The Wolverines allowed their last two opponents to throw for six TDs and to have 323 and 342 yards passing. Michigan ranks 13th in the Big Ten and 104th in the country against the pass.

AD

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wisconsin: Junior TE Jake Ferguson. He caught three TD passes in the opener and may have another big day against a secondary that allowed the last two opponents to each throw for three scores.

AD

Michigan: Sophomore DB Daxton Hill. He has had seven tackles in each of the last two games. Hill appears to be the most talented player on a defense that desperately needs him to play like a star.

FACTS & FIGURES

Mertz was 20 of 21 for a Wisconsin-record 95.2% completion percentage against the Fighting Illini and matched school records with five TD passes and 17 consecutive completions. ... Michigan is 1-2 for the first time since Rich Rodriguez’s first season in 2008, when it upset the Badgers to avoid a 1-3 start and ended up finishing 3-9. ... Wisconsin’s games at Nebraska and against Purdue were canceled. ... The Wolverines have lost two straight games in the regular season for the first time since 2017 when it lost to the Badgers and Ohio State. They’re hoping to avoid losing three straight in the regular season for the first time since such a slide in 2014 with coach Brady Hoke.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25