No. 14 Arizona Wildcats face the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays

Creighton Bluejays (6-0) vs. Arizona Wildcats (5-0)
The Bluejays have a 6-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Creighton is the Big East leader with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 7.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Ramey averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 80.0% from beyond the arc. Tubelis is shooting 74.1% and averaging 20.8 points for Arizona.
Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 16.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bluejays. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for Creighton.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.