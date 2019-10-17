Boise State steps out of Mountain West play for the final time in the regular season, traveling to Provo and potentially with a new starting quarterback with uncertainty about the health of freshman QB Hank Bachmeier. The Broncos have won three straight in the series but is just 2-2 all-time at BYU, losing in 2013 and 2015 before winning 24-7 in its last trip in 2017. Since its overtime upset of Southern California, it’s been a difficult three games for BYU. The Cougars lost their third straight at South Florida last week and lost another quarterback when Jaren Hall went down in the fourth quarter. The Cougars are already without starter Zach Wilson.