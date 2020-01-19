The Bulldogs (12-6, 4-3) did the opposite going 4 of 18 from the field including missing all six 3-point shot attempts. Campbell’s jump shot with 50 seconds before the quarter ended put DePaul up 60-39. The Blue Demons have won eight straight.
Kristen Spolyar led Butler with 25 points and 12 rebounds and Oumou Toure scored 17 with 12 rebounds.
